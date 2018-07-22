Brewers' Erik Kratz: Settles into No. 2 role
Kratz is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.
With Manny Pina returning from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Kratz will fade back into the No. 2 role after seeing the bulk of the action behind the plate while Pina was sidelined. The backup role will likely only afford Kratz a couple starts per week, making him unworthy of consideration in most fantasy settings.
