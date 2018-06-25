Kratz went 1-for-4 in the Brewers' loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

Kratz swung the bat exceptionally well immediately after joining the Brewers in late May, but he has slowed of late, and his hit Sunday was his first since June 11. He and Manny Pina were sharing the starts behind the plate earlier in June, but Pina started four games in a row prior to Sunday, so Kratz appears to have settled back into more of a traditional backup role.