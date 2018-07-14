Kratz is not in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates.

Jacob Nottingham will step in behind the plate to catch for starter Brent Suter. Kratz went 1-for-4 in Game 1. The playing time at catcher has been divvied up pretty evenly since Manny Pina (biceps) hit the disabled list and that close split figures to continue for a while yet after the break.