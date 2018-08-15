Kratz went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

Kratz was without a home run since mid-June as he is now 5-for-9 over the last three games. The 38-year-old has a .252/.293/.391 slash line on the season and should continue to see a couple starts per week in relief of starter Manny Pina.