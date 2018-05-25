Kratz was sent to the Brewers on Friday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash.

Kratz will head to Milwaukee and figures to back up Manny Pina behind the dish -- the Brewers designated their previous No. 2 catcher, Jett Bandy, for assignment Friday. The veteran catcher hasn't seen much big-league action of late, playing in just four games last season.

