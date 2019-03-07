Kratz went 3-for-3 with a homer, a double and an additional RBI in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Kratz put the Brewers on the board with his second-inning homer -- his second of spring -- and he extended the team's lead with an run-scoring single in the sixth inning. The veteran backstop added a double in his second at-bat, falling just a triple shy of the cycle when all was said and done. Kratz is doing everything he can to stake his claim on an Opening Day roster spot, though he may ultimately be out of luck with Yasmani Grandal and Manny Pina currently ahead of him on the depth chart. The backstop is 5-for-14 (.357) with five RBI through five games this spring.