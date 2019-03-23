Brewers' Erik Kratz: Won't break camp with big club
The Brewers informed Kratz on Saturday that he won't be included on their Opening Day roster, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Haudricourt relays that Kratz will stick around the Brewers' spring-training facility in Arizona to await a potential trade or waiver claim, which implies that Milwaukee has designated him for assignment. Kratz produced some clutch hits in the Brewers' postseason run in 2018, but his measly .211/.258/.363 line over 868 career regular-season plate appearances provides a more accurate representation of his talent level.
