Frieri agreed to a minor-league with Milwaukee on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old has only appeared in six big-league games over the past two seasons, bouncing around between four different organizations while spending most of his time providing solid returns at the Triple-A level. He will get an opportunity to find a home in the Brewers' bullpen for the start of the 2018 campaign but it's more likely than not that he will begin the year with Triple-A Colorado Springs. Over seven innings of relief work with Texas last season, he posted a 5.14 ERA and 1.71 WHIP with a 5:6 K:BB. Even if he's able to secure a spot in the majors, he won't see many high-leverage appearances barring a rash of injuries.