The Brewers re-signed Martinez to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Francys Romero of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old hasn't broken through as a prospect yet but had a solid 2023 season between High-A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi, slashing .261/.345/.416 with 12 homers and 16 steals. Martinez will probably begin the 2024 campaign at Triple-A Nashville.