The Brewers acquired Ruiz, left-handers Taylor Rogers and Robert Gasser and right-hander Dinelson Lamet from the Padres on Monday in exchange for lefty Josh Hader, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

While parting ways with their four-time All-Star closer, the Brewers will get back a significant package of established big-league talent and prospects, with Ruiz potentially representing the top prize of them all. Before receiving his first promotion to the majors July 12, Ruiz slashed a magnificent .333/.467/.560 with 13 home runs and a whopping 60 stolen bases (in 69 attempts) over 373 plate appearances between Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso. Ruiz has settled into more of a part-time role in San Diego, but he could threaten Tyrone Taylor's standing atop the depth chart in center field as he moves on to Milwaukee.