Dorchies was promoted from the Arizona Complex League to Single-A Carolina on Monday.

A projectable 6-foot-5 righty the Brewers selected in the 10th round of last year's draft, Dorchies sits in the low-90s with his fastball, but the pitch has excellent movement and should continue to tick up as he physically matures. Dorchies, who turns 19 in October, has a full, high-spin arsenal and a very high ceiling. He logged a 1.67 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 27 innings in the ACL.