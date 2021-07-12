The Brewers have selected Murray with the 147th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The six-foot, 200-pound Murray was a fixture at shortstop during his four seasons at Duke, but his below-average foot speed has led some scouts to question whether he has the range to stick at the position in the professional ranks. Murray at least possesses good hands and enough arm strength to profile as a utility infielder, which is likely his destiny, given his below-average power and so-so hit tool.