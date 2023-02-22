Manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Small is competing for a spot in the Brewers' Opening Day bullpen as a long reliever, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Though Aaron Ashby is expected to be sidelined until at least mid-May due to a shoulder injury, Small isn't being viewed as a candidate to replace him in the rotation, at least not to begin the season. Small was roughed up in his first two big-league starts in 2022 (7.11 ERA, 2.53 WHIP, 7:8 K:BB in 6.1 innings), but Counsell believes the southpaw can find more success working as a multi-inning reliever. Hoby Milner and Justin Wilson are the only other lefty relievers on the 40-man roster at the moment, which could work in Small's favor as he aims to secure a spot in the bullpen.