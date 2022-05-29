The Brewers are planning to select Small's contract from Triple-A Nashville ahead of Monday's doubleheader with the Cubs, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Milwaukee hasn't officially confirmed his call-up or announced their plans for Small, but he's expected to slot into the rotation to start in one half of Monday's doubleheader at Wrigley Field. One of Milwaukee's top pitching prospects, Small dazzled over his eight starts at Nashville this season, logging a 1.88 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 49:21 K:BB across 38.1 innings. Whether he makes any starts beyond Monday will likely hinge on how he performs against the Cubs; if Small excels in his MLB debut, the Brewers could opt to move to a six-man rotation that features the lefty as a replacement for Freddy Peralta (lat), who is without a clear timeline to return from the 15-day injured list.