Small (illness) struck out three and allowed one run on five hits and no walks over six innings Tuesday in Triple-A Nashville's 6-4 win over Toledo.

Small missed his last turn through Nashville's rotation after he picked up a non-COVID-19-related illness, but he quickly moved past the ailment. The 25-year-old lefty doesn't have a spot on the 40-man roster, but he's put himself in the conversation for a call-up to Milwaukee if the team requires an a spot starter at any point. Through his eight starts at Nashville, Small has compiled a 1.88 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 49:21 K:BB across 38.1 innings.