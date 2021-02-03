The Brewers announced Wednesday that Small will attend big-league spring training as a non-roster invitee, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old is among a handful of the Brewers' more advanced prospects who will get the opportunity to showcase his skills at big-league camp before likely being reassigned to the minors shortly before Opening Day. A first-round pick in 2019, Small finished out his first professional season at Low-A Wisconsin, making five starts for the affiliate and giving up one run while striking out 31 over 18 innings. Due to the 2020 minor-league season being wiped out, the Brewers could elect to have Small make the jump to the High-A or Double-A level to begin 2021 as the southpaw looks to make up for the lost developmental time.