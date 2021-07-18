Small was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Nashville on Friday with an undisclosed injury.

It's not clear at this point what Small is dealing with, but he'll be on the shelf until at least next Friday. The left-hander has allowed just two earned runs across 14.2 innings in his three starts since being promoted to Nashville on June 22. Despite his success, Small was already viewed as a long shot to get a big-league call-up this season. Given that he's now out with injury, the southpaw seems even more likely to remain in the minors through the end of the campaign.