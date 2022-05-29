The Brewers selected Small's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Unless he's needed out of the bullpen in Sunday's series finale in St. Louis, Small looks like he'll slot into the rotation to start in one half of Monday's doubleheader with the Cubs at Wrigley Field. One of Milwaukee's top pitching prospects, Small dazzled over his eight starts at Nashville this season, logging a 1.88 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 49:21 K:BB across 38.1 innings. Whether he makes any starts beyond Monday will likely hinge on how he performs against the Cubs; if Small excels in his MLB debut, the Brewers could opt to move to a six-man rotation that features the lefty as a replacement for Freddy Peralta (lat), who is without a clear timeline to return from the 15-day injured list.