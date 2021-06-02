Small is 1-1 with a 3.27 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 38:17 K:BB in 22 innings over five starts with Double-A Biloxi.

Small was tagged for four earned runs over three innings in his first start with Biloxi, but he found his footing quickly, giving up the same number over his last four outings. Walks have been an issue for Small, but punchouts haven't, as he has averaged over a strikeout per inning in all five trips to the mound. Small is one of the Brewers' best pitching prospects and is also 24 years old, so expect him to get a shot to pitch at the Triple-A level at some point this season.