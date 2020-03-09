Brewers' Ethan Small: Reassigned to minors
Small was reassigned to minor league camp Monday.
Small made a couple brief appearances with the Brewers this spring, but he was drafted only a year ago, so the main reason for his presence in camp was to get him some experience in big-league situations. Small was taken in the first round and allowed just two earned runs over 21 innings (0.86 ERA) in five starts with Low-A Wisconsin last year, so he heads into the 2020 campaign as one of the top pitching prospects in the Brewers' organization.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.
-
Verlander Injury: Out of the Big Four?
Justin Verlander was part of the Big Four at starting pitcher, but his lat injury changes that....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Reyes
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...