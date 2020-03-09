Play

Small was reassigned to minor league camp Monday.

Small made a couple brief appearances with the Brewers this spring, but he was drafted only a year ago, so the main reason for his presence in camp was to get him some experience in big-league situations. Small was taken in the first round and allowed just two earned runs over 21 innings (0.86 ERA) in five starts with Low-A Wisconsin last year, so he heads into the 2020 campaign as one of the top pitching prospects in the Brewers' organization.

