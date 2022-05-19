site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Ethan Small: Scratched with illness
Small was scratched from his scheduled start with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday due to a non-COVID-19 illness, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
Small figures to be unavailable for a few days until he's clear of the ailment. The 25-year-old has a 1.95 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 46:21 K:BB over 32.1 innings this season.
