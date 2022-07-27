Small was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.
Small returned to the majors to start Tuesday's game against the Twins, and he allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three in 3.2 innings. The Brewers have two scheduled days off approaching, so the Brewers could get by with a four-man rotation in the short term while Small heads back to the minors. Reliever Peter Strzelecki was recalled from Nashville in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Brewers' Ethan Small: Wild in return to majors•
-
Brewers' Ethan Small: Set for Tuesday's start•
-
Brewers' Ethan Small: Called up, likely to join rotation•
-
Brewers' Ethan Small: Sent down following debut•
-
Brewers' Ethan Small: Contract officially selected•
-
Brewers' Ethan Small: Promotion confirmed•