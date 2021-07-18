Small (finger), who was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, won't throw for at least two weeks before being re-evaluated, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Once he's cleared to throw again, Small will need additional time to ramp up for starting duty, so he could be on the shelf for more than a month due to a tendon strain of his left middle finger. Between stops at Nashville and Double-A Biloxi this season, Small has compiled a 1.77 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 56 innings.