Brewers' Ethan Small: Snagged by Brewers with 28th pick
The Brewers have selected Small with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
A deceptive 6-foot-3 lefty from Mississippi State, Small missed the 2017 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, and really upped his stock in his second year back from the procedure. His 88-92 mph fastball plays up due to excellent deception, command and late movement. His secondary offerings (curveball and changeup) are just OK, and he will need to improve one of those pitches if he is to develop into more than a backend starter. Small might be well-suited to eventually work as a primary pitcher who gets a dozen outs following an opener.
