Small allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three in 3.2 innings in a 7-6 victory Tuesday against Minnesota. He did not factor into the decision.

Small was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start Tuesday's game and struggled in his return to the majors. Byron Buxton welcomed him back by launching a solo shot to lead off the game and the Twins added two more runs in the third. Only 33 of his 63 pitches went for strikes and he has now walked eight batters in 6.1 innings across his two big-league starts. With two off days over the next week, the Brewers might not need Small to make another start any time soon and he could return to Nashville shortly.