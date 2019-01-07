Brewers' Felix Valerio: Dished to Brewers

Valerio was traded from the Mets to the Brewers along with Bobby Wahl and Adam Hill in exchange for Keon Broxton.

While Valerio is forever away from the majors, his .319/.409/.433 line in the Dominican Summer League is enticing. Just 5-foot-7, 165 pounds, he will need to continue to defy the odds as he climbs the ladder. He should make his stateside debut as an age-appropriate 18-year-old in the AZL this season.