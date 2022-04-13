Valerio is hitting .313 with two home runs, one steal, three walks and one strikeout through four games with Double-A Biloxi.

Known more for his command of the zone than his power, Valerio is a career .302 hitter with a .400 OBP in the minors, hitting just 14 home runs in 222 games prior to this season. He is also an opportunistic base stealer, with 64 career swipes on 84 attempts. Valerio does not get rave reviews for his defense at second base, so he will need to continue hitting to get to the majors.