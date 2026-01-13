Cairone was in a serious car accident Jan. 2, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

He sustained serious injuries and was recovering in the hospital, per the most recent reports. Things are progressing "positively", per general manager Matt Arnold, but it seems this will have an impact on Cairone's 2026 season. He was selected by Milwaukee with the No. 68 overall pick in 2025 and hasn't made his pro debut.