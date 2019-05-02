Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Activated for start
The Brewers activated Peralta (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Rockies.
Peralta endured a rocky rehab outing at Double-A Biloxi over the weekend -- he gave up three runs on four hits and a walk in 4.2 innings -- but the Brewers were pleased enough with how his shoulder checked out to reinsert him into the rotation. He'll assume the rotation spot of Chase Anderson (finger), who experienced a blister and was scratched ahead of Wednesday's start before landing on the IL. Coming back from an injury of his own, Peralta may have his pitch count monitored carefully, though the Brewers may loosen the reins a bit given that they essentially had a bullpen game a day earlier.
More News
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Set to start Thursday•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Cleared to rejoin rotation•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: To make rehab appearance Saturday•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Nearing return•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Tosses light side session•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Tracking for short stay on IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...