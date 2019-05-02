The Brewers activated Peralta (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Rockies.

Peralta endured a rocky rehab outing at Double-A Biloxi over the weekend -- he gave up three runs on four hits and a walk in 4.2 innings -- but the Brewers were pleased enough with how his shoulder checked out to reinsert him into the rotation. He'll assume the rotation spot of Chase Anderson (finger), who experienced a blister and was scratched ahead of Wednesday's start before landing on the IL. Coming back from an injury of his own, Peralta may have his pitch count monitored carefully, though the Brewers may loosen the reins a bit given that they essentially had a bullpen game a day earlier.