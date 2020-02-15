Peralta started using his slider again to great success in the Dominican Winter League, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. "I knew that I could make the slider great, but not that fast," Peralta said. "I took two or three weeks during [Dominican Winter League] games, and when I saw those moments, down in the count or in 3-2 [counts] a lot of the time, 0-2 when you're behind in the count, I was like, 'Oh my God.' I can feel it like I feel the fastball. I can throw it whenever I want."

The Brewers encouraged Peralta to work on that pitch in the offseason. He had 20 innings including the Dominican regular season and playoffs, and posted a 1.35 ERA with 34 strikeouts, allowing six hits and three walks. He's got an outside shot to win the fifth starter's job, but it's a good bet to pitch out of the bullpen as the long man if that doesn't work out.