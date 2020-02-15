Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Bringing slider back
Peralta started using his slider again to great success in the Dominican Winter League, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. "I knew that I could make the slider great, but not that fast," Peralta said. "I took two or three weeks during [Dominican Winter League] games, and when I saw those moments, down in the count or in 3-2 [counts] a lot of the time, 0-2 when you're behind in the count, I was like, 'Oh my God.' I can feel it like I feel the fastball. I can throw it whenever I want."
The Brewers encouraged Peralta to work on that pitch in the offseason. He had 20 innings including the Dominican regular season and playoffs, and posted a 1.35 ERA with 34 strikeouts, allowing six hits and three walks. He's got an outside shot to win the fifth starter's job, but it's a good bet to pitch out of the bullpen as the long man if that doesn't work out.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball 2020 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
First Base Preview: New blood
First isn't as dominant as it has been, but with emerging talent and a deep pool, managers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, draft guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.