Peralta was called up as expected Tuesday and will start against the Pirates.

Peralta made a pair of starts in mid-May for the Brewers. He tossed a gem in his debut against the Rockies, striking out 13 in 5.2 scoreless innings at Coors Field. He was sent down after his following start in which he allowed four runs in four innings against the Twins. In a corresponding move, Boone Logan was designated for assignment.