Peralta didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Twins, giving up four runs on three hits and six walks over four innings while striking out five.

In a matchup against fellow rookie phenom Fernando Romero, Peralta had trouble getting the ball over the plate consistently, throwing 44 of 82 pitches for strikes before leaving the game down 4-2. The Brewers' bats got him off the hook for the loss, however, and his 16.8 K/9 through his first 9.2 big-league innings remains impressive. With Chase Anderson (illness) and Zach Davies (shoulder) both potentially re-joining the roster this week, Peralta may get shifted to the bullpen or even sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs, but his strikeout ability should land him back in the rotation soon enough.