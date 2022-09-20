Peralta (shoulder) threw off a mound Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Peralta took a key step forward by throwing off a mound, the first time doing so since hitting the injured list Sept. 9 due to shoulder fatigue. He'll likely need to prove his health in another side session or two, but he remains on track to return before the end of the regular season.
