Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Cleared to rejoin rotation
Peralta (shoulder) will rejoin the starting rotation this week, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Peralta has been cleared to return after completing a minor-league rehab start with no issues, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out seven across 4.2 innings of work. It remains to be seen when Peralta will start and whose spot he'll take in the rotation. Prior to landing on the shelf, the 22-year-old compiled a 7.13 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB across four starts (17.2 innings).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start