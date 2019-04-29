Peralta (shoulder) will rejoin the starting rotation this week, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Peralta has been cleared to return after completing a minor-league rehab start with no issues, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out seven across 4.2 innings of work. It remains to be seen when Peralta will start and whose spot he'll take in the rotation. Prior to landing on the shelf, the 22-year-old compiled a 7.13 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB across four starts (17.2 innings).

