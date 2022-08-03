The Brewers reinstated Peralta (lat) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start in Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh.

Peralta stretched out to only 3.1 innings and 52 pitches over the course of his two minor-league rehab assignment, but the Brewers were satisfied enough with his results and with how he looked from a pure stuff standpoint to bring him back from the IL slightly sooner than originally expected. Though he'll pick up the start Wednesday, Peralta is unlikely to work more than five or six innings, but that could be enough for him to qualify for the win if the Brewers are able to get out to an early lead. The newly acquired Dinelson Lamet was designated for assignment to open up a spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for Peralta, who will be making his first start for the Brewers since May 22.