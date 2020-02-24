Peralta is competing with Eric Lauer for the fifth starter spot in the Brewers' rotation, according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Peralta spent most of last season in the Brewers' bullpen, but the team wants to give him another opportunity to snag a spot in the starting rotation. Peralta struggled as a starter last season but found success in that role in his rookie season of 2018, so he could have some intrigue in deeper leagues should he come away with a rotation spot.