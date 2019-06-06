Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Confirmed as starter
Peralta has been confirmed as the starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Marlins.
Peralta pitched out of the bullpen in four of his last five appearances, but he will get a chance to start Thursday with fellow starters Jhoulys Chacin (back) and Gio Gonzalez (arm) on the injured list. Peralta owned an unsightly 8.31 ERA after his May 2 start, but he has been better since, posting a 2.20 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 18:3 K:BB in 16.1 innings over the previously-mentioned five-game stretch.
More News
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Likely to make spot start•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Moving to bullpen•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: No-decision against Phillies•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Named Monday's starter•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Strong showing as follower•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Unlikely to start Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...