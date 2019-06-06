Peralta has been confirmed as the starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Peralta pitched out of the bullpen in four of his last five appearances, but he will get a chance to start Thursday with fellow starters Jhoulys Chacin (back) and Gio Gonzalez (arm) on the injured list. Peralta owned an unsightly 8.31 ERA after his May 2 start, but he has been better since, posting a 2.20 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 18:3 K:BB in 16.1 innings over the previously-mentioned five-game stretch.