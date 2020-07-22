Manager Craig Counsell said that Peralta will start the Brewers' third game of the season Sunday against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Just a few days earlier, Peralta looked on track to make his 2020 debut next week in Pittsburgh, but Brett Anderson's (finger) move to the injured list resulted in the former being moved up in the pitching schedule. According to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Counsell told the media to not "get stuck" on traditional starting roles, so Peralta won't necessarily be guaranteed turns through the rotation every fifth day, nor can he be counted on to push toward 100 pitches in each start. Over his 22 career MLB starts, the 24-year-old has posted a 5.27 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 11.3 K/9.