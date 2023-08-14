Peralta (9-8) threw six shutout innings against the White Sox on Sunday to earn the win. He allowed four hits while walking three batters and striking out six.

Peralta is on a torrid four-game stretch at the moment. Since July 26, he is 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 39:5 K:BB in 25 innings while throwing four quality starts. He also has recorded 64 whiffs over that span which is the most in all of baseball. When Peralta is at his best, he can be downright elite and has the potential to be a league winner down the stretch, but he'll have his work cut out for him when he faces the Rangers on the road his next time out.