Manager Craig Counsell said Peralta (shoulder) could be involved in the Brewers' upcoming series in Cincinnati, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Peralta last pitched Sept. 8 against San Francisco when he exited the game early due to fatigue in his throwing shoulder. The Brewers currently have no starter listed for Sunday's contest against the Reds, so it is possible that Peralta could make his return then.