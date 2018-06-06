Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Could start for Brewers this weekend
The Brewers have not announced a starter for Sunday's game against the Phillies, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, and Peralta could be the top option to fill the spot.
There was a chance fellow starter Zach Davies (shoulder) could return Sunday, but the report indicates he will not be ready yet, so the Brewers will have to turn another direction. Peralta tossed 6.1 one-hit innings in his last Triple-A start Tuesday and would be pitching on normal rest Sunday, which both very much work in his favor compared to the other possible options. Peralta made two big-league starts earlier this year with mixed results, giving up four earned runs over four innings on May 19, but giving up no earned runs and striking out a whopping 13 batters in his big-league debut May 13.
