Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Delivers quality start in win over Braves
Peralta (4-1) picked up the win in Friday's 5-4 victory over the Braves, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over six innings while striking out six.
It's the right-hander's third quality start in four big-league outings since being called back up in mid-June, and Peralta sports a 28:7 K:BB in 24 innings over that stretch. He'll take a 2.14 ERA into his next start Wednesday in Miami.
