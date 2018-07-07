Peralta (4-1) picked up the win in Friday's 5-4 victory over the Braves, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over six innings while striking out six.

It's the right-hander's third quality start in four big-league outings since being called back up in mid-June, and Peralta sports a 28:7 K:BB in 24 innings over that stretch. He'll take a 2.14 ERA into his next start Wednesday in Miami.