Peralta allowed two earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out eight across six innings in the win over the Cubs on Monday. He did not factor into the decision.

Peralta allowed a two-run home run to Ian Happ in the first inning. After settling in, he fired five scoreless innings and left the game through six frames with a 4-2 lead. He ended up not getting the win, but it was his fifth quality start in his last six outings. The 25-year-old has a 2.17 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP in 87 innings. He offers premium strikeout rates, with a 12.6 K/9 that is good for fourth in all of baseball.