Peralta allowed one earned run over four innings in Monday's victory over the Dodgers and did not factor into the decision. He gave up three hits and posted a 6:4 K:BB in the contest.

Peralta lowered his ERA to 3.61 Monday, but he threw 98 pitches over his four frames and escaped trouble in both the third and fourth innings, so manager Craig Counsell decided he would not go on any further. Peralta's next start will come against the Rockies, a team he limited to one hit while punching out 13 batters over 5.2 innings in his big-league debut May 13.