Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Does not factor into decision
Peralta allowed one earned run over four innings in Monday's victory over the Dodgers and did not factor into the decision. He gave up three hits and posted a 6:4 K:BB in the contest.
Peralta lowered his ERA to 3.61 Monday, but he threw 98 pitches over his four frames and escaped trouble in both the third and fourth innings, so manager Craig Counsell decided he would not go on any further. Peralta's next start will come against the Rockies, a team he limited to one hit while punching out 13 batters over 5.2 innings in his big-league debut May 13.
More News
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Gives up seven runs in loss•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Officially recalled from minors•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Will start Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Expected to rejoin rotation Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Optioned to minors•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Inefficient in no-decision against Marlins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...