Peralta allowed one hit and one walk while striking out eight across seven scoreless innings Tuesday against the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.

Peralta dominated the Cardinals by piling up 17 swinging strikes across 97 total pitches in his longest outing of the campaign. Despite working at least six innings only three times, Peralta has punched out at least seven hitters in all seven of the games he's started this season. The result is a strong 2.77 ERA with a 61:18 K:BB across 39 innings. Peralta currently lines up to make his next start Sunday against Atlanta.