Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Early exit against Cards
Peralta didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 9-5 loss to the Cardinals, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks over three-plus innings while striking out three.
After allowing singles to pitcher Jack Flaherty and then Matt Carpenter to lead off the fourth inning, Peralta was lifted and had to watch Flaherty come around to score. Peralta threw 52 of 80 pitches for strikes and only generated five swinging strikes, so he may have been lucky to escape with as little damage he did. The right-hander with look to shake it off and deliver a better result when he next heads to the bump April 3 in Cincinnati.
