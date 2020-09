Peralta (3-1) pitched two perfect innings and struck out three to earn the win in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

Peralta followed opener Brent Suter in the contest. The 24-year-old Peralta was particularly impressive in the fifth inning, striking out the side on 14 pitches. He's posted a 3.51 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 43:11 K:BB across 25.2 innings this season. Peralta also has two holds in 13 appearances.