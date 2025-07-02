Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Earns win in opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Peralta (9-4) earned the win in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.
It's the fourth straight win for Peralta, who's held opponents to three runs or fewer in all but one start this season. The right-hander sports a 2.91 ERA with a 1.09 WHIP and 104:35 K:BB through 18 starts (99 innings) this year. Peralta is currently scheduled to face the Marlins on the road in his next outing.
