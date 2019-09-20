Peralta (7-3) earned the win Thursday after holding the Padres scoreless with three strikeouts across 1.1 innings.

Peralta came into the fifth inning to replace starter Joey Lucchesi and finished off the final out by whiffing Eric Hosmer. The win was the seventh of the season for the 23-year-old, who was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Sep. 1. Peralta owns a 5.36 WHIP and 1.45 ERA across 37 appearances in the majors this season.