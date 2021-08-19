Peralta was removed from Wednesday's game against the Cardinals after two innings due to an apparent injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Peralta had thrown 43 pitches and allowed three runs in the first two innings. He appeared to grimace after a swinging strike in the top of the third, but it's unclear whether that was the cause of his injury. Hunter Strickland entered the game, and more details about Peralta's condition and why he exited should become clear shortly.